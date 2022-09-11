Perth’s queer football team ‘The Hornets’ get a little help from The Eagles

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Perth Hornets, Western Australia’s LGBTIQA+ friendly AFL team are going from strength to strength.

Each Monday night the players assemble for training and when their regular coach was unavailable recently, former West Coast Eagle Chad Morrison stepped in to guide the team through their paces.

Morrison played for the West Coast Eagles from 1996 until 2004 when he transferred to the Collingwood for a season. All together he played 169 games of Aussie Rules.

Now retired from playing professionally Morrison is West Coast’s AFLW Recruiting Manager and Academies Coordinator.

As the sun set over the field Morrison guided The Hornets through a series of drills stretching out their muscles, improving their ball skills and passing on a few top tips.

The club are also celebrating their new home at Empire Reserve in Wembly Downs. Working with the City of Stirling the oval was selected as a space that could be exclusively used by The Hornets.

The Perth Hornets are the only LGBTQIA+ focused AFL club in Perth focused on being well respected and sought after as a safe space within the LGBTQIA+ community for people of any skill level with a common interest in AFL.

welcome anyone to come along for a training session or check out one of our games. We love to see people who have a passion for AFL and an eagerness to develop their skills.

The team plays AFL9s rules which is non-contact, 9 a side rules, perfect for beginners and a lot of fun. Anyone can join one of their training sessions or support them at one of their games.

Find out more about the club at their web page.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.