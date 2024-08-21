Pet Shop Boys share video for ‘Feel’ one of the stand-out tracks off their new album

Pet Shop Bys has shared a new video for Feel one of the stand-out tunes off their latest album Nonetheless.

Band members Chris Low and Neil Tennant don’t appear in the clip, instead the song is accompanied by a short film from director Corbin Shaw & Rawtape.

Actors Sam Bottomley and Tareq Al-Jeddal plays two mates off on a road trip through the English countryside.

Nonetheless is the duo’s 15th album in their long and successful career.

This time round the boys have found a new collaborator, producer James Flood from Simian Mobile Disco.

Ford first came to prominence as a member of indie band Simian, and it’s electronic offshoot Simian Mobile Disco.

He has produced some of the most acclaimed albums of the last two decades including Klaxons Mercury Music Prize winning Myths of the Near Future, as well as albums by Artic Monkeys, Peaches, Florence and the Machine, Little Boots, Beth Ditto, Jessie Ware, Gorillaz, Foals, Depeche Mode and Perth’s Methyl Ethel.

The physical CD single for Feel will be out on September 27, but is available now digitally.

It also includes a previously unreleased song Everybody Will Dance and a German demo version of another Nonetheless track, Schlager-Hitparade, sung by Chris Lowe. Lowe has only voiced a handful of songs during the bands four-decade career.

The single also features remixes by Floorplan and Superchumbo.