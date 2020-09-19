Pink teams up with Keith Urban for ‘One Too Many’

Keith Urban and Pink have released a duet and it’s an instant sing-a-long. One Too Many has made a big impact within just a few days of it’s release, with the two singers delivering a virtual duet at the American Country Music awards.

It’s not the first time Pink has ventured into the world of folky country music, back in 2014 she released an album with Dallas Green, who also performs as City and Colour. Performing as You+Me they put out Rose Ave, a record filled with country folk.

The new collaboration features on Keith Urban’s new album The Speed of Now Part 1, which his eleventh studio album. The record also includes collaborations with Chic’s Nile Rodgers and country singer Eric Church.

Guaranteed, you’ll be singing along by the second chorus.

OIP Staff

