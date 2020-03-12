Pixies and My Chemical Romance cancel Australian visits

Much loved indie rockers Pixies have pulled the plug on the Australian tour due the growing concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

“Out of caution for current public health concerns, Pixies are postponing the remaining Australian shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.” the band announced.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority. Rescheduled dates for all of these shows will be announced soon.

“We ask that our fans retain their tickets as they will be honored on the new dates. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to returning to Australia.” the band said in a statement

Promoter Live Nation said they were working with the band to reschedule the postponed dates for later in 2020 and hope to announce these as soon as possible.

Ticket holders wishing to attend the shows should retain their tickets pending confirmation of new dates. Patrons unable or unwilling to attend the new dates can obtain a full refund from the point of purchase.

Also pulling out of a trip down under is My Chemical Romance. The band were scheduled to headline the Download Festival in Sydney and Melbourne next week.

The band said they regretted having to pull out of the festival.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone our performances in Australia and New Zealand. We felt this was the right decision for our fans, our band, our crew, and our families given the current global situation.” the band said of their decision.

“We apologize to our fans, but please know that we didn’t come to this decision lightly. Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to being with you all again as soon as we can. In the meantime, please be good to each other.”

Given the short notice the promoters of the Download festival have decided to cancel the event as they would not be able to secure another headline act to replace the US band.

OIP Staff