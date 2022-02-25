‘Gay Dreams Come True’ with Planningtorock’s latest remix

Singer-songwriter, producer, composer, director, and DJ Planningtorock – aka Jam Rahouja Rostron – shares a remix of their song, Girl You Got My Heart from British-Japanese queen of the electronic underground, Maya Jane Coles.

“I’ve been a big fan of Maya Jane Coles for years,” Jam says.

“So, to have her remix one of my own tracks feels special. It’s a beautifully soft and dreamy remix and I really love it.”

Girl You Got My Heart is taken from Planningtorock’s Gay Dreams Come True EP, comprised of three celebratory, joyful, sweet house tracks with the aural mission to own their queer happiness, and to share that joy with anyone who wants to listen.

Planningtorock has been a disruptive voice in dance music for the last fifteen years. Initially signing with DFA via James Murphy himself, in addition to subsequently opening for LCD Soundsystem in America, Planningtorock has released four acclaimed studio albums thus far, using the personal as political on each record while playing with gender in their costumes and photos for each release.

Planningtorock has also become a highly sought-after DJ and remixer, transforming songs with their remixes of tracks by Lady Gaga, Christine and The Queens, Robyn, Romy of The xx, and many more. The multi-talented producer has also sound tracked shows for the likes of Chanel, Moschino, Kenzo, and more.

The enigmatic Maya Jane Coles has proven herself internationally as an artist, producer, songwriter and DJ of note. On a typical Maya Jane Coles record, Maya will have written, produced, engineered, arranged, mixed, and performed every element of the track.

One of the world’s true DJ headliners, she has played every key club from Fabric (UK), Womb (JPN), Panorama Bar (GER) and beyond, held residences at Ibiza super clubs, and gigged festivals such as Sonar (SPN), Detroit Movement (USA), Melt (GER), Coachella (USA), Glastonbury (UK), Fuji Rock (JPN), and Montreux Jazz (SUI). Maya has programmed her own ‘MJC & Friends’ festival stages and parties with performers including Bonobo, Tale of Us, Daniel Avery, Charlotte de Witte, Ellen Allien and burlesque royalty Dita Von Teese.

She is also a prolific remixer whose credits include Depeche Mode, Bonobo, The xx, Dua Lipa, Massive Attack, Tricky, Little Dragon, Sia, Florence & The Machine, Sam Smith, Peaches, and the legendary Ella Fitzgerald.

Girl You Got My Heart is out now.

