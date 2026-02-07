Police announce no laws broken by plastering Subiaco with anti-transgender stickers

Western Australian Police have closed their investigation into the ongoing posting of transphobic stickers across a Subiaco park and children’s playground.

The stickers that read “Trans Women Are Men” were posted multiple times throughout 2025 and have continued to appear in 2026, but police say there is no criminal offence is posting the stickers.

“This matter has been fully investigated and while the content of these stickers does not meet the criteria for a criminal offence, we acknowledge that some members of the public may have been offended,” a WA Police spokesperson told Perth Now.

Police said that because the stickers did not directly encourage violence they were not illegal.

Sam Gibbings, CEO of Transfolk WA, said the outcomes highlighted a clear gap in Western Austraslia’s laws.

“Targeted harassment in playgrounds shouldn’t be allowed,” she said.

“We will continue working to ensure public spaces are welcoming for the community.” she said.

“It makes you wonder what they are trying to achieve. Are they trying to berate parents? Are they trying to scare children? Either way, when you resort to tactics like this in a playground, you have clearly lost the moral argument,” Gibbings said.

The sticker campaign has found support from Sky News with host James Macpherson saying they should not have been a priority for WA police.

