‘Pose’ star MJ Rodriguez makes history at the Golden Globes

Pose lead and breakout pop star MJ Rodriguez has become the first transgender actor to pick up a Golden Globe award at this year’s 79th ceremony.

Rodriguez nabbed the trophy for Best Television Actress in a Drama for her leading role as Blanca in Ryan Murphy’s critically-acclaimed trans-led Pose.

Rodriguez had already entered the history books with her Emmy nomination for Pose in 2021. This time the actor celebrated the win on social media, elated as the honour aligned with her birthday.

“This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” Rodruigez said.

“They will see that is it more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds of others would WITH LOVE.”

“To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach [for] the stars!!!!!”

Rodriguez joins West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose, Squid Game star O Yeong-Su, Succession‘s Jeremy Strong, SNL alum Jason Sudeikis, Australia’s Sarah Snook, Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman, Will Smith and Michael Keaton among this year’s winners.

Pose was also nominated for Best TV Series, losing out to the wildly popular Succession, while co-star Billy Porter was also tipped for Best Actor.

We were lucky enough to catch MJ on the phone for a chat about the power of Pose back in 2018. Check it out here!

OIP Staff

