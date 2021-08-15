Michaela Jae releases video for ‘Something to Say’

Pose star Mj Rodriquez has released a new video for her musical persona Michaela Jae.

Back in June we got our first listen to her addictive track Something to Say when she put out a lyric video, but not the tune is getting the full video treatment.

The tune channels classic 1970’s disco vibes and Verdine White, one of the founding members of Earth Wing & Fire, is one of the song’s writers.

The clip sees Michaela hanging out with her friends and flirting with a tattooed hunk, before launching into a dance routine.

Mj Rodriquez recently made history when she was nominated for an Emmy for her portrayal of Blanca in Pose. She’s the first actor who is transgender to be nominated for a major acting award at the Emmys.

