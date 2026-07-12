Premier announces cabinet shake up following resignation of Paul Papalia

Western Australian premier Roger Cook has announced a major shakeup of responsibilities as he makes way for first-term MP Daniel Pastorelli to join the cabinet following the retirement of long-standing minister Paul Papalia.

As part of the new Cabinet arrangements, the Premier will assume responsibility for Defence Industries, to lead the development of Western Australia as the largest naval maintenance and ship building hub in the southern hemisphere.

- Advertisement -

WA Permier Roger Cook.

Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson will support the Premier as Assistant Minister for Defence Industries, with Deputy Premier Rita Saffiofi incorporating the development of new common user infrastructure to support the defence industry in an expanded Transport and Major Infrastructure portfolio.



Minister John Carey will become Assistant Minister for Transport and Major Infrastructure.



The Premier will also take on a new Tourism, Trade and Investment portfolio, to promote Western Australia as the best place to work, do business and visit on the international stage.



Other key economic changes will see Minister David Michael take on State Development, with new Minister Daniel Pastorelli picking up the portfolios of Mines, Petroleum and Exploration, as well as Water.



Additional changes will see Attorney General Tony Buti appointed Corrective Services Minister, with Reece Whitby taking on responsibility for Emergency Services. The change will see Dr Buti have responsibility over both courts and the prison system, while Whitby will be responsible for both police and emergency services.



Minister Jessica Stojkovski will assume responsibility for Road Safety and Multicultural Interests.



Health and Mental Health Minister Meredith Hammat will take on the additional portfolio of Preventative Health, leading the key targets of immunisations across the State.



Minister Don Punch will become Racing and Gaming Minister, while Minister Matthew Swinbourn will add Climate Resilience to his responsibilities.

Announcing the changes the premier said his government was ensuring strong economic results for the state.

“My WA Labor Government is laser focused on the delivery of our priorities in jobs, health and housing.



“Underscoring those priorities is diversifying the WA economy so that it remains the strongest in the nation, and the best place in the world to get a quality job.



“In times like these, we need steady and experienced leadership and my government is the safe pair of hands who will always put WA first.



“The portfolios I’ve announced today deliver a strong economic team that will ensure we can seize the many opportunities in front of us, and withstand current and future global challenges.” the premier said.

Full Cabinet list

Roger Cook: Premier; Minister for Defence Industries; Tourism, Trade and Investment; Economic Diversification

Rita Saffioti: Deputy Premier; Treasurer; Minister for Transport and Major Infrastructure; Sport and Recreation

Stephen Dawson: Regional Development; Ports; Science and Innovation; Medical Research; Kimberley

Jackie Jarvis: Agriculture and Food; Fisheries; Forestry; Small Business; Mid West

Tony Buti: Attorney General; Minister for Corrective Services; Commerce; Tertiary and International Education

Simone McGurk: Creative Industries; Heritage; Industrial Relations; Aged Care and Seniors; Women

Amber-Jade Sanderson: Energy and Decarbonisation; Manufacturing; Skills and TAFE; Pilbara; Assisting the Minister for Defence Industries

John Carey: Planning and Lands; Housing and Works; Health Infrastructure; Assisting the Minister for Transport and Major Infrastructure

Don Punch: Aboriginal Affairs; Racing and Gaming; South West

Reece Whitby: Police; Emergency Services; Great Southern

Sabine Winton: Education; Early Childhood; Wheatbelt

David Michael: State Development; Finance; Electoral Affairs; Goldfields-Esperance; Leader of the House

Hannah Beazley: Local Government; Disability Services; Veterans; Volunteering; Youth; Gascoyne

Jessica Stojkovski: Child Protection; Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence; Road Safety; Multicultural Interests; Peel

Matthew Swinbourn: Environment; Climate Resilience; Community Services; Homelessness

Meredith Hammat: Health; Mental Health; Preventative Health

Daniel Pastorelli: Mines, Petroleum and Exploration; Water

Divina D’Anna: Cabinet Secretary