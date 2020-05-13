Pride in Peel reveal lineup of special events for IDAHoBIT week

This Sunday 17th May marks International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia (IDAHoBIT), honouring 30 years since the day was first acknowledged.

Newly formed LGBTIQ+ not-for-profit Pride in Peel has revealed their COVID-19 friendly calendar of IDAHoBIT events in Mandurah and surrounding areas.

“Pride in Peel are beyond excited for the events we have lined up for IDAHoBIT week. It’s a week to embrace diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics,” Pride in Peel founder Stephen Carter said.

“If you are unable to take part in any of the events or activities, you can do your bit by simple wearing a splash of rainbow for the day. You can also support local businesses who display rainbow flags or stickers too!”

Supported by Neami National Suicide Prevention Program, the City of Mandurah, Alcoa Australia and Proud Marketing, the week-long schedule of events will include an online workshop for young folks, an exclusive rainbow cruise & dinner, digital drag shows with Fay Rocious, bingo night and more!

Mandurah’s iconic bridge will also be lighting up in rainbow colours to mark the occasion.

Pride In Peel’s IDAHoBIT celebrations are running from Sunday 17th May. For the full roster of events and more information, head to prideinpeel.com.au

