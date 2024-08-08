Pride WA share details of the revamped PrideFEST for 2024

Pride WA gave a preview of their revamped PrideFEST for 2024 which sees a stack of new events joining the old favourites of the annual festival.

At a VIP presentation held at the offices of top law firm Minter Ellison plans for the new condensed 10-day festival were revealed, although the names of the major artists who will be performing at being held back for a later announcement.

Hosted by cabaret stars Sugar du Joure and Cougar Morrison the presentation saw speeches from members of the Pride team, politicians and sponsors.

Du Joure reminded the crowd that the theme for the 2024 festival, which was announced several months ago, is Go West.

“This theme celebrates our unique and vibrant West Australian LGBTQIA plus community and pays homage to gay icons that have shaped a more accepting modern society.

“It suggests a journey to a better life and a brighter future and invites us all together every part of our diverse community to be visible and proud.” the host said.

Pride WA President Michael Felix said Pride WA was embarked on a new chapter in their history.

“This exciting enriching 10-Day Festival is set to celebrate and empower that our great city and our home, which is WA. Our vision for PrideFEST is both one of local impact but also more broadly and internationally. As PrideFEST grows and echoes the diversity of our community, both locally and abroad.

Felix said part of the vision for PrideFEST was for it to become one of Asia Pacific’s biggest Pride events drawing in record numbers of tourists to Perth, with WA Pride’s celebrations to be a “beacon of hope” for people across South-East Asia.

Pride WA CEO Lauren Butterly noted that the recent funding announcement from the City of Perth, which moves Pride to a triannual funding model, will allow the organisation to plan for the future with confidence and put into action a long-term plan for audience growth.

City of Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas spoke about the city’s support for Pride WA and the wider LGBTIWQA+ communities highlighting the recent million-dollar funding announcement to support Pride, the establishment of the Pride Centre in Northbridge and the city’s adoption of an LGBTIQA+ advisory group and inclusion plan.

PrideFEST 2024 will have a central home in Supreme Court Gardens which will be dubbed The Pride Gardens for the 10-day festival which begins with an Opening Night concert on 15th November.

The following day the action will move the Ice Cream Factory in Northbridge for an event called Banana Split which is described as a multi-genre queer music and arts event.

The ever-popular family-friendly Fairday will staged in the Pride Gardens on Sunday 17th November. It will incorporate the traditional dog show, and a mix of live music and performance with hundreds of community stalls.

After the parade through the street of Northbridge on Saturday 23rd of November, a giant party will be held in Russell Square, while the final night of the festival will see a new closing concert introduced. The closing night show will feature Odette and Dean Misdale performing with the Perth Symphony Orchestra.

PrideFEST Live – held on Friday 22nd November is another landmark party event of which more details will be released down the track. The Rechabite will be transformed into the Pride Palace for the duration of the festival with a range of performances on offer, while the downstairs bar will be renamed Dyke Bar.

Connections Nightclub will be staging a range of cabaret performances, and the Pride Piazza will be hosting a range of events too. Plus, The Huxleys will be coming to town for an event at Fremantle Arts Centre.

Add to your calendar Pride at Perth Zoo, Karaoke with an Accent, the Pride Faction Carnival, a new Pride event in Fremantle and a film festival – and your social calendar is sure to be completely filled.

You’ll also have to make some time for the Pride Swimming Carnival, the Pride Walk and a Water Polo Tournament at Elizabeth Quay.

Get all the details of the events at Pride WA.