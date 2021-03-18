Pride WA to host advance screening of heartfelt love story ‘Supernova’

Pride WA are teaming up with Dementia Training Australia (DTA) for a special advance screening of the highly anticipated queer love story, Supernova.

OUTinPerth‘s film reviewer Lezly Herbert describes the film as a heartfelt drama with great chemistry between the leads.

“Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) are central to this heart-felt drama. Partners for twenty years, their lives have changed since Tusker was diagnosed with early onset dementia two years previously. They are travelling across England in their old camper to visit family, friends and places from their past while travel is still possible,” Lezly writes.

“As they drive through majestic landscape with soaring music in the background, secrets are discovered and their relationship is tested. Tusker is still writing his book but classical pianist Sam has put his career on hold to care for his partner and, unlike The Father which stars Anthony Hopkins, Macqueen’s film is more about the carer than the person suffering from the tragically debilitating disease.”

“There is fantastic chemistry between the lead actors. The couple argue frequently, as long term partners do, and Tusker is still cognizant and full of witty jibes even though he has some struggles and becomes exhausted easily. Firth’s stiff upper lip holds him in good stead he desperately bottles up his emotions and tries not to think too much about what is to come…”

The screening will be followed by a 30 minute Q&A with the team at Dementia Training Australia, providing an opportunity to learn more about the condition and how it affects LGBTQIA+ communities.

Pride WA and Dementia Training Australia’s screening of Supernova will be held at 6:30pm on Tuesday 30th March at Luna Leederville. For tickets and more information, head to trybooking.com

OIP Staff

