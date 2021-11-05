PrideFEST 2021 is filled with events for LGBTQIA+ communities

Perth’s annual PrideFEST begins on Saturday November 6th and the three week festival is packed with events and activities. While Fairday and the Parade are the large events on during the festival, there’s something for everybody in the program.

Pride WA CEO Choon Tan stopped by All Things Queer on RTRFM and shared his excitement about the PrideFEST program.

“There’s more than 50 events in the festival, so they’re something for everyone. This year we are also working with Living Proud to make sure we have accessible space for the queer community, especially if you have sensory issues, there will be quiet space you can retreat to at many of the events.”

The Pride Baking Competition and Draw a Drag Queen were two events Tan highlighted that might suit people who are not wanting to go to the crowded events such as Fairday and the Parade.

“I’m really excited about a free event we’re running on November 30th, it’s called Night of a Thousand Freddies. It’s basically the 30th anniversary of Freddie Mercury’s death. We’re running a free screening of Bohemian Rhapsody and we’re encouraging everyone to come dressed as their favourite iteration of Freddie Mercury,” Choon highlighted.

Spongebob – The Musical

Everyone’s favourite Nickelodeon character takes to the stage, Patrick Sandy and Squidward will be there too.

Catch this show of musical numbers and hi-jinx at The Don Russell Performing Arts Centre, it runs through until 11th November. Find out more.

Perth Gay Social Club Stripper Night

The Perth Gay Social Club’s popular stripper night will return to Connections Nightclub on Friday night. Show your pride and dress up in whatever represents your pride the most.

Their sexy male entertainers are back for your pleasure. With some new jaw dropping performances on stage and a lap dance lounge for some one on one attention, if you have been to one of these events before or a first time attendee, this is sure to be one sizzling starter to your weekend. Find out more.

Indoor Rock Climbing with Perth Wallabies

The Perth Wallabies are a queer inclusive group of rock climbers that want to create a community of people with the same passion for climbing and those wanting to give it a go. They’ve got two meet-ups during pride month and the first one is this Saturday. Find out more.

Sass and Sparkle in Kalgoorlie

We saw photos of a whole bunch of drag queers and a few DJs boarding a bus this morning. It’s Kalgoorlie’s first ever Pride Party! Come celebrate diversity in the Goldfields at the Sass ‘n’ Sparkle dance party. With a mixed bag of fabulous performers there’s bound to be something for everyone, not to mention DJs spinning the tunes until late into the night. This is a safe event for the LGBTQIA+ community. Find out more.

Queer as Flux

This amazing theatrical experience got a 5-star review from OUTinPerth. Join Stace as they take you on a journey through their personal experiences and transitions, while at the same time following the major political and social changes that effected queer people through the ages. Amazing theatre at The Blue Room.

Queer Tales

Queer Tales is an intergenerational LGBTI Literary Long Table Lunch that recognises the power of storytelling as a way of transferring social knowledge between generations.

The event will be a long table luncheon and panel discussion with LGBTI elders and current Queer story tellers, providing an opportunity to learn about LGBTI history in a profound way – through the people who lived it and those who tell the Queer stories today. Find out more.

Draw a Drag Queen

Back by popular demand! Join Vic Park Pride on Sunday 7th of November for Draw a Drag Queen. Hosted by a local Perth artist you will be given tips and advice on how to draw a drag queen with all the colours of the rainbow. Two sessions will be held one for kids and another for the adults. Tickets are limited, so get in quick. Find out more.

Hops with Her

Hops with Her is a relaxed Sunday Sesh at the Nowhereman Brewing Co, or should we say, No Man Brewing Co (hehe) cos the women are taking over! This is a safe space for all women to come together to chill and celebrate the start of the PrideFEST season. Find out more.



Perth Pythons: Have a Hit

Never played Hockey, that’s okay barbecue every Sunday during November the Perth Pythons are holding a ‘have a hit’ session to give people the chance to be involved.

Find out more about our LGBTIQA+ hockey team.

See all the PrideFEST events at Pride WA.

