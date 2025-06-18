Search
Production begins on TV version of ‘My Brilliant Career’

Culture

A new television adaptation of Miles Franklin’s acclaimed Australian novel My Brilliant Career has begun filming.

The 1901 novel is considered an Australian classic and a feminist favourite. It was previously brought to the screen in 1979 as a feature film. It launched the careers of director Gillian Armstrong and stars Judy Davis, Sam Neill, Wendy Hughes and Robert Grubb.

The new Netflix drama series adaptation will see Adelaide Studios and various locations across South Australia transformed for the period production. 

The new production has an impressive cast signed up including Philippa Northeast, best known The Newsreader and Territory who will play the lead role of Sybylla.

Christope Chung from Slow Horses plays Harry, while Anna Chancellor from Four Weddings and a Funeral and Spooks plays Mrs Bossier. Andor star Genevieve O’Reilly plays Helen, Kate Mulvany from The Twelve will appear as Augusta.

Jake Dunn,, Alexander England, Sharry-Lee Watson and Miah Madden round out the cast.

Clockwise -Philippa Northeast, Anna Chancellor, Genevieve O’Reilly, Jake Dunn, Kate Mulvany, and Christoper Chung.

Liz Doran, the Executive Producer and writer of the project shared her excitement as filming commenced.

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible creatives on this reimagining of Miles Franklin’s rollicking tale of a young woman’s quest to determine her own life.” Doran said.

While Kate Crosewr, CEO of the South Australian Film Corporation talked up the collaboration with Netflix.

“We are delighted to welcome Netflix back to South Australia and Adelaide Studios along with award-winning production company Jungle Entertainment for the new series adaptation of My Brilliant Career. 

“The SAFC is proud to support this exciting new series which will harness the world-class skills of a majority South Australian crew, led by top South Australian producer Paul Ranford, and which will once again provide a showcase for our state’s screen production capability, talent and endlessly beautiful locations.” Croser said.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

