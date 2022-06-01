Project offers free disability inclusion training for LGBTQIA+ groups

LGBTQIA+ support organisation Living Proud WA’s Queer & Accessible project are offering a free program of disability access and inclusion training for our communities.

Queer & Accessible representatives say the intention of the program is to upskill our community to be more accessible and welcoming for people with disability.

The program has been acquired from prominent disability training providers, covering topics including disability awareness, creating inclusive spaces and events, online accessibility, deafness awareness and inclusion in sport.

Training providers include the Youth Disability Advocacy Network (YDAN), DADAA WA, WA Disabled Sports Association, The Centre for Accessibility, and Access Plus (who also provided the Auslan interpreters during PrideFEST 2021).

Sessions starts in June and continue through to September, with the intention of encouraging LGBTIQ+ groups to consider accessibility when planning events for PrideFEST 2022.

While mainly aimed at community groups, all LGBTIQ+ community members are welcome to attend.

Engaging with Disability and Creating Inclusive Spaces – presented by YDAN – will be held on Thursday 9 June from 4pm. Check out this link for more information.

