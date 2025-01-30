Prominent Australians call for national inquiry into youth gender medicine

Over 100 prominent Australians have signed a letter calling for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to launch a national inquiry into the medical treatment given to young people experiencing gender dysphoria.

The letter has been published by lobby group Women’s Forum Australia, whose work is largely focused on limiting legal recognition of transgender people and blocking the affirmation model of care in gender treatments.

The letter is signed by former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and former Nationals leader John Anderson, alongside a range of politicians, medical professionals and many long serving campaigners against the affirmation approach to transgender health care.

They say the inquiry launched this week by the Queensland government is not sufficient and a national inquiry into the affirmation model of gender care for youth is urgently needed.

In the wake of the Cass Review in the UK and recent executive orders from US President Donald Trump, they are calling for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition leader Peter Dutton to voice their support for a national inquiry.

“We urgently need a consensus across the country on how to support vulnerable gender distressed children and young people in a way that best supports their health and wellbeing both short and long term, and that is in line with best practice and the most up to date evidence.” said Rachael Wong, CEO of Women’s Forum Australia.

“Undertaking an independent federal inquiry with the cooperation of the states is the most efficient way to ascertain what is happening Australia-wide rather than each state or territory expending time and resources repeating what will essentially be the same exercise. And in the meantime, all ‘gender-affirming’ interventions must be paused to prevent further harm.” Wong said.

LGBTIQA+ rights groups highlight that no reputable medical organisation is backing the letter

LGBTIQA+ rights group Just.Equal have highlighted that no medical bodies are backing the call. Spokesperson Rodney Croome said it should be recognised that the initiative is coming from an well known activist group.

“This is an initiative of an anti-trans activist group, not a medical organisation, and most of the signatories are known opponents of trans inclusion.”

“The fact no reputable medical organisations have signed this statement is because the Australian medical consensus is that gender affirming care is the right approach.” Croome said.

“We call on the Federal Government to respect the science, ignore the prejudice, and allow young trans people and their families and doctors to make important medical decisions free from Government meddling.”

The letter is signed by many long term advocates against the affirmation model of care

Several other prominent politicians are signatories including Victorian Liberals Moira Deeming, Nicole Werner, David Limbrick, Bev McArthur, and Joe McCrackin. Also included is Dr Renee Health, a member of the Victorian Legislative Council, but we think they probably mean Renee Heath.

Federal Liberal MPs Michael Sukkar, Matt O’Sullivan, Claire Chandler, Alex Antic and Queensland National Senator Matt Canavan are there.

New South Wales Liberals Tim James, Tanya Davies and Damien Tudehope have signed on, alongside former One Nation MP Rod Roberts and Libertarian John Ruddick. NSW Labor MP Greg Donnelly has signed too.

From South Australia Liberals Heidi Girolamo and Laura Henderson added there names, and independent Western Australia Sophia Moermond is listed. Moermond quit the Legalise Cannabis party to focus on campiagning on gender issues at the upcoming state election.

No state based Western Australian Liberals have added their names, which is surprising as they’ve announced a policy to ban puberty blockers and hormone treatments and hold an inquiry at a state level.

Sall Grover, the CEO of Giggle for Girls, who lost a High Court case over discrimination on the basis of gender is a signatory. Grover is currently appealing the court decision.

Kirralie Smith, the CEO of anti-transgender organisation Binary is included, as well as University of Melbourne academic Holly Lawford-Smith, and Hobart Councillor Louise Elliot are signatories. Sky News host Rita Panahi is there, as is her former colleague, Chris Smith.

Dr Gillian Spencer, who was stood down from the Queensland Health Service, is listed alongside Dr Andrew Amos, Professor Dianna Kenny, Professor John Whitehall and Dr Dylan Wilson – all leading voices in the campaign against the affirmation model of gender care.

Also adding their names are detransitioners Courtney Coulson, Mel Jeffries and Jay Langadinos. Plus there’s Stassja Frei who previously hosted the podcast Terf Talk Down Under, and Catherine Karena from lobby group Active Watchful Waiting, and failed NSW Liberal candidate Katherine Deves.

The letter was first revealed by Sky News host Caroline Marcus on the Credlin program.