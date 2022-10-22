Queer Christians share their stories during PrideFEST

LGBTIQA+ Christians will come together to share their stories during PrideFEST 2022.

Sacred Queer Stories – Queerology Live: Navigating Faith & Sexuality will take place on Saturday 19th November from 1.30pm until 3.30pm at Perron Place in Victoria Park.

The gathering organised by Acceptance – Perth LGBTQ+ Catholics and Equal Voices, the event will see Christians from a wide variety of denominations speaking about their experiences of finding LGBTIQ affirming communities.

The speakers include gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and non-binary people from Catholic, Pentacostal and other Christian backgrounds.

Find out more about the event at Eventbrite.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.