Rainbow Talks & PrideFEST Soiree launch Pride season this weekend

Pride WA’s 2020 PrideFEST celebrations are kicking off this weekend, with a selection of events at the University of Western Australia.

Join WA’s LGBTQIA+ communities for a series of discussions all day long at the UWA Club for Rainbow Talks, highlighting the work of numerous organisatons and individuals both in the spotlight and behind the scenes.

Rainbow Talks begins with a presentation from GRAI (Gay and Lesbian Rights in Ageing Inc.), highlighting the fight for inclusive aged care, challenges faced by LGBTQIA+ elders and creating a soulful space for rainbow elders in WA.

TransFolk of WA chair Hunter Gurevich and former chair Alyce Schotte will be delivering their Trans 101 training, exploring the specific problems faced by trans and gender diverse people, and looking at practical ways to be more inclusive in the wider community.

Living Proud’s Sarah Collins explores the breadth of the LGBTQIA+ umbrella, comparing mainstream understandings and intersectional experiences, and PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays) Perth’s Kate Salinger explores the role of allies working with queer folks.

Connection and Wellbeing Australia’s Bella Broadway will be talking From Surviving To Thriving, and addressing the work that has been done in mental health and suicide prevention, the power of inclusive training and practice, and how visibility can support wellbeing.

Dr Gregory Chang of Gay Dads WA and lawyer Marty Kavanagh will be part of a panel looking at rainbow parenting, Key Assets WA will be talking Fostering With Pride and the WA AIDS Council want audiences to know that Nothing Is More Attractive Than Safe Sex.

From 2pm, PrideFEST Soiree takes over the UWA Club’s surrounding gardens with a picnic to bring local LGBTQIA+ communities together, in the spirit of Fair Day.

The picnic will feature stalls from local organisations and creators, live art installations, musical performances, kids activities, a DJ and a bar – all you need is a picnic blanket and a basket full of goodies. Hampers are also available for pre-order.

Rainbow Talks and PrideFEST Soiree are running in tandem with Thinking Queerly, an LGBTQIA+ focused art symposium featuring curator Dunja Rmandic and former Justice of the High Court, the Hon. Michael Kirby, at the Lawrence Wilson Art Gallery.

Pride WA’s Rainbow Talks runs this Saturday 14th November from 9am – 5pm, and PrideFEST Soiree takes over the gardens from 2pm – 6pm. To register for these free events, head to pridefest.pridewa.com.au

OIP Staff, image: Pride WA Fair Day, 2015

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.