Remi Wolf announces solo sideshows for Sydney and Melbourne

Culture

Remi Wolf, has announced she will bring her The Big Ideas Tour to Australia in February 2025 with shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

The singer will be part of the Laneway Festival which will bring her to Western Australia, but if fans want to see her full show, they’ll need to book a trip to the east coast.

Wolf will perform headline dates at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Monday 10 February and Melbourne’s The Timber Yard on Wednesday 12 February. The singer previously played shows in Australia in 2023 and came to WA as part of a festival line-up.

Making waves with her 2019 track Guy, Wolf garnered attention from indie-pop darling Still Woozy and scored a spot opening on their tour. Three critically acclaimed EP’s followed – You’re A DogI’m Allergic To Dogs and We Love Dogs! — mostly created in makeshift studios with her co-producer Jared Soloman and limited gear.

With her debut album Juno (2021), Wolf dabbled in funk, pop, indie, punk, dance and everything in between. Her second album Big Ideas has been a huge hit this year and she played Glastonbury in the UK.

The musician identifies as bisexual, and her fans are known as Remjobs.

Take a listen to her tune Motorcycle.

News

Top French football team punished over fans’ homophobic chants

0
Paris Saint-Germain will be forced to partially close on of the stands at an upcoming home game.
History

On This Gay Day |’That Certain Summer’ premiered in 1972

0
Hal Holbrook and Martin Sheen played a same-sex couple on TV at a time when there were almost no positive depictions.
News

Brand New Heavies announce Australian tour

0
The trio will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their 'Brother Sister' album.
News

Gay men urged to get mpox vaccinations as new cases reported in WA

0
Three new cases have been reported in WA.

