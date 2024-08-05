Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Review | ‘Ezra’ gives an insight into living on the autism spectrum

Culture

Dustin Hoffman received many accolades for his portrayal of an autistic man in the 1988 road movie Rainman with Tom Cruise. It was a great performance, but there were limitations to the acting exercise of a one-dimensional character and, although he had our sympathies, his character did not challenge us in any way.

Hoffman’s character Raymond was more a conduit for his self-serving brother Charlie (Tom Cruise) to undergo a transformation. It added a whacky slant to what would have been a conventional road movie.

- Advertisement -

With a script by Tony Spiridakis based on his raising his own son, Ezra is vastly different from this early depiction of someone on the autism spectrum.

It shows some of the challenges for parents of children with a condition that has a wide range of, sometimes predictable and sometimes unpredictable, behaviours and responses.

Ezra (William A Fitzgerald who is on the spectrum) is quite certain about his boundaries, but has the intelligence to learn that other people’s needs are sometimes greater than his own. He lives with his mother Jenna (Rose Bryne) and her boyfriend Bruce (played by director Tony Goldwyn).

When Ezra takes something Bruce says literally, he runs to find his father, is hit by a car outside the New York apartment and Child Welfare become involved. Ezra’s father Max (Bobby Cannavale) is unimpressed by the antipsychotic drugs and special needs school his son is forced to attend.

Stand-up comedian Max has his own issues and sees the only way to protect his son is to take him away from what he perceives are dangers. That involves a cross-country road trip which is actually ‘kidnapping’ … with his ex-wife and his father Stan (Robert De Niro, who is the father of a son on the autism spectrum) in hot pursuit.

Both Ezra’s parents are desperate to do the best for him, but they don’t always make the best decisions. The outcome is both messy and moving as it shines a realistic light on the ups and downs of caring form someone on the autism spectrum.

Lezly Herbert

Latest

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Chris Housman, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Jude York, Ben E. Davis, David McAlmont, Hi-Fi Sean and Ben E. Davis.
News

Albany Council to face a ‘special meeting of electors’ concerned about Pride, twerking and board games

0
New local activist group is concerned about books, twerking, Dungeons and Dragon and Pride events. 
Community

GRAI invites people to join a focus group for carers

0
Share your thoughts on bring a caregiver.
News

History of House release their debut album

0
The group was the toast of Fringe World 2024.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New music from Chris Housman, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Jude York, Ben E. Davis, David McAlmont, Hi-Fi Sean and Ben E. Davis.
News

Albany Council to face a ‘special meeting of electors’ concerned about Pride, twerking and board games

0
New local activist group is concerned about books, twerking, Dungeons and Dragon and Pride events. 
Community

GRAI invites people to join a focus group for carers

0
Share your thoughts on bring a caregiver.
News

History of House release their debut album

0
The group was the toast of Fringe World 2024.
News

Caribou revisits an 80s classic with his latest tune ‘Volume’

0
Put the needle on the record when the drumbeats go like this.
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Graeme Watson -
New music from Chris Housman, Charli xcx and Billie Eilish, Jude York, Ben E. Davis, David McAlmont, Hi-Fi Sean and Ben E. Davis.
Read more

Albany Council to face a ‘special meeting of electors’ concerned about Pride, twerking and board games

Graeme Watson -
New local activist group is concerned about books, twerking, Dungeons and Dragon and Pride events. 
Read more

GRAI invites people to join a focus group for carers

OUTinPerth -
Share your thoughts on bring a caregiver.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture