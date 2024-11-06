Rhys Nicholson delivers a comic turn in ‘Fisk’

Rhys Nicholson joins the cast of Fisk for this week’s episode of the ABC comedy series.

When a disgruntled client disrupts the team’s office, they’re forced to relocate to a new workspace, the local co-working hub.

Here Helen Tudor-Fisk and Roz Gruber have to learn how to fit in with all the other freelancers, startups and side hustlers, and get their heads around the rules and procedures of the judgmental Leo. Rhys Nicholson is perfectly cast as Leo, the Head of Vibes in the co-working space.

While Nicholson is best known for their stand-up routines and being a judge on Drag Race Down Under, they’ve only taken on more dramatic roles a few times including the 2022 series The Imperfects. We reckon Rhys deserves their own sitcom.

The show is always filled with cameos from well-known actors and comedian, so look out for former A Country Practice star Brett Climo, Prisoner alum Jane Clifton and Kransky Sister Christine Johnston.

Fisk airs on ABCTV Sunday night at 8.00pm and is also on iView.