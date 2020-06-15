Ricki-Lee returns with brand new single ‘Last Night’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Ricki-Lee is back with a brand new tune, and it’s a song for our times, because it’s about finding someone you want to spend every single second with.

“Being in iso made me realise how lucky I am to have a husband that I not only love… but I actually really like him!” Ricki-Lee said of the past few months.

The tune is written and produced by Throttle, and is the kind of dance tune we all love to gear from the Australian singer. Ricki-Lee said one thing she learned on her 2019 sold-out tour of Australia was that her fans always love the dance tunes.

“When I toured last year – it reminded me how much my fans love me for uplifting, feel-good music they can dance to! I played the State Theatre in Sydney, which is usually filled with quite a conservative crowd, but after the show they told me they had never seen a crowd jumping up and down and singing like that! And it made me realise I’ve gotta give the fans what they want, what they love!”

Check out the new tune and it’s lyric video.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.