Robbie Williams announces Australian tour for 2023

Robbie Williams will return to Australia in 2023 to play a series of shows around the country, including his first ever show in the Swan Valley.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour,” Williams said. “I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive. I can’t wait to do these shows in 2023 and spend some time with my fans.”

The singer is set to play the AFL Grand Final this weekend, but fans won’t have to wait too long to see his full concert experience.

Williams will play a series of shows for the ‘a day on the green’ brand including a sow at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton Queensland, a show at Mt Duneed Estate in Geelong, Victoria and a who at Perth’s Nikola Estate in the Swan Valley.

He’ll also play shows at Allianz Stadium in Sydney and AAMI Park in Melbourne.

Since leaving boyband Take That and launching his solo career Williams has sold more than 85 million albums, with 14 UK number one albums, the most for any solo artist, and 14 number one singles as a solo artist.

His hits included Angles, Better Man, Kids, Come Undone, Rock DJ, Let Me Entertain You, Supreme, and many more.

He’s just released a new album XXV which celebrates his 25 years as a solo artist. The album sees many of his iconic hits recorded with a symphony orchestra.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 30 September from 1.00pm local time from Ticketmaster with the ‘a day on the green’, AAMI and Mellen members’ pre-sale beginning Thursday 29 September.

We’ve caught Robbie Williams live shows in the past and they’ve always been 5-star experiences, so if you’ve never seen him in action – now’s your chance.

