Robert Baxter returns with tender tune ‘Supernova’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

We fell in love with Robert Baxter when they released their tune Blue last year, now their back with a new tune Supernova.

Their latest offering is a dramatic, bold, and emotional song about the progress of a relationship.

For the video created alongside Grace Lui, Baxter has gone for a Greek tragedy vs Sci Fi aesthetic.

The song is from their forthcoming EP you wouldn’t expect cupid to cry which will be out on 5th April.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.