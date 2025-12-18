Search
Robyn teams up with Marlon Hoffstadt for new take on ‘Dopamine’

Culture

We’re still obsessed with Robyn’s comeback track Dopamine and she’s just shared a new remix of the song.

This time Robyn’s allows DJ Marlon Hoffstadt to put his mark on the tune transforming into a powerhouse party vibe.

Fresh off the wave of acclaim surrounding the generational Swedish pop icon’s original, Hoffstadt injects the track with his signature “DJ Daddy Trance” energy, flipping Robyn’s pop euphoria into a riotous, rave-ready anthem.

Known for tearing up club conventions and packing out 20,000 capacity events around the world, the Berlin-based producer transforms ‘Dopamine’ into a life-affirming dancefloor release, meeting Robyn’s emotional precision with his own unhinged, genre-blurring force.

Marlon Hoffstadt.

The DJ visited Australia earier this month playing shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

 Hoffstadt’s version follows Jamie xx’s recently celebrated remix – an ultra-rare offering and his first in three years –  which saw the London-based artist, DJ and producer reshape the original into pure dance-floor bliss.

Robyn’s last album Honey came out in 2018, but since then she’s had heaps of appearances on other artists tunes including collaborations with Jamie XX, Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX and Yung Lean.

The singer began her career in the mid-1990s with hits like Show Me Love and Do You Know (What It Takes), which earned her international fame as a teen pop sensation.

However, Robyn later broke away from her major label to take creative control of her music, marking a major turning point in her career. Her 2005 album Robyn featured anew sound, she continued on with Body Talk series (2010) and Honey (2018).

Recent changes to surrogacy and ART laws celebrated

Graeme Watson -
Advocates who fought for the laws to be changed shared their stories from the long campaign.
Study finds helping young adults rethink uncertainty reduces anxiety and depression

OUTinPerth -
The research from UNSW Sydney shows the benefit of even a brief course in building important skills.
Adult film star Lane Rogers, aka Blake Mitchell, dies aged 31

OUTinPerth -
The actor died on Monday when he was in a motorcycle accident.
OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

