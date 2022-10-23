RTRFM’s Courtyard Club returns with free summer music under the stars

The State Theatre Centre of WA and RTRFM have announced the return of The Courtyard Club for your Friday night post-work fun.

The free 7-week concert series takes over the State Theatre Centre Courtyard every Friday evening from November 4 – December 16.

The Courtyard Club is the perfect place to start your weekend with friends, as RTRFM DJ Vishnu brings you Friday Drivetime live, joined by special guest RTRFM presenters and featuring live sets from local artists and DJs.

It all kicks off on Friday 4 November from 5pm for a live set from pop wonder Grace Sanders and the gorgeous soul and R&B of Drea, followed by a DJ set from the team from Club Jewlz.

Throughout the series you can enjoy jazz from Chris Foster Trio as part of the Perth International Jazz Festival, the country twang of Delilah Rose, trailblazing blues by Lee Sappho Band, rockabilly from Bang Bang Betty and the H Bombs and the rock and roll of Johnny Law and the Pistol Packin’ Daddies.

December kicks off with the soul sounds of Tani Walker, reggae from Crucial Rockers plus Cuban hits from of De Cuba Son and the folk magic of Della Mob.

RTRFM are closing the series with a Full Frequency takeover, featuring the presenters of our long running dance music program, with sets from Allstate, Micah and Mittens, Willy Slade and Nina BC, Yikes and Nafta and Dart.

Each live performance will be followed by sets from your favorite RTRFM DJs, including Club Jewelz, Tash Thomas (Giant Steps), Jimmy Dove (Rock Rattle ‘n Roll), Jas Hughes (Drivetime), Jxnior (Drivetime) and the legendary General Justice and Mumma Trees (Jamdown Vershun).

The Courtyard Club is an all-ages event with licensed bar.

Enjoy free live radio and local music at Courtyard Club in the State Theatre Centre Courtyard every Friday from 5pm, November 4 – December 16.

