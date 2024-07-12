Rumour debunked: Troye Sivan is not performing at PrideFEST

When homegrown pop star Troye Sivan announced his Australian tour dates earlier this week Perth fans were astounded that his home town was not on his itinerary.

Like many artists touring Australia the west coast was left off the schedule. It instantly led to speculation that Sivan might be the headliner at the year’s PrideFEST celebrations.

Online radio station Youth Jam reported the rumour that Sivan could be in the running for the November party. Pride WA recently secured a new funding agreement with the City of Perth and have spoken about their plans for a number of musical events during the 10-day festival.

Pride CEO Dr Lauren Butterly has told OUTinPerth that has much as they would love to have Sivan be part of the Pride celebrations, he’s not been booked for the gig.

“Pride WA have been in contact with Sivan’s management to seek interest in performing at PrideFEST 2024. Unfortunately, we have not been able to secure Sivan for this year’s PrideFEST. We would be thrilled to have Sivan perform as part of PrideFEST in the future.

Pride WA CEO Dr Lauren Butterly

“However, Pride WA will be presenting a huge and exciting line up of events with some artists to be announced as part of our program launch on 25th July. Stay tuned!” Dr Butterly said.

In the hours following the tour announcement Sivan took to social media to ask fans to “chill” about the lack of a Perth date, while also saying he could not confirm if any additional shows would be announced.

Today promoters have shared that an additional Sydney show will be added following tickets going on pre-sale yesterday. Live Nation has announced a second show at the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on Friday, 29th November.

Even though Pride WA have confirmed that Sivan is not booked for the festival, he could still make an appearance with the Pride Parade schedule for Saturday 23rd November. He plays Melbourne on Thursday, and his next show is in Brisbane on the Tuesday.