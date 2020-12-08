See Courtney Barnett live from Melbourne at Luna Leederville

Australian music superstar Courtney Barnett is holding a special concert live from Melbourne’s Royal Exhibition Building, and the world is invited to enjoy some brand new compositions.

The global livestream From Where I’m Standing will be broadcast across multiple time zones, including select cinemas, with Barnett’s first full-band gig since January.

“While Barnett’s hometown of Melbourne was in lockdown for over 100 days, she was forced to swap the tour-bus for an apartment and lay low,” the event announcement reads.

“Indeed, 2020 was the year that Barnett’s seemingly never-ending global touring schedule ground to a halt. It’s been an opportunity to regroup, think deep, and rest. Eventually, it became an opportunity to write and create too.”

Working with filmmaker Derry Sheehan, Barnett and her band will be playing from the centre of the Royal Exhibition Building, to which she has a special connection. Builder David Mitchell, who created the structure in 1880 was the father of opera legend Dame Nellie Melba, Courtney Melba Barnett’s namesake.

Barnett is bringing the band back together in the beautiful surrounds of the UNESCO World Heritage Listed venue, for a one-night only event that celebrates your favourite tunes and premieres some all-new works.

Join Courtney Barnett and her band for From Where I’m Standing at Luna Leederville on Thursday 17th December. For more information, head to lunapalace.com.au

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.