See ‘The Adventures of ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’ on the big screen

The iconic Australian film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert marked its 30th anniversary this week and this Sunday you can see it on the big screen.

Luna Palace will be showing the film as part of their classic matinee series at the Windsor Cinema in Nedlands.

- Advertisement -

The film will roll from 1:30pm on Sunday and you can buy tickets in advance.

The film (has anyone not seen it?) tells the story of a transgender woman and two men who are drag performers who leave the safe surroundings of inner-city Sydney to head to a cabaret booking in Alice Springs.

They make their journey to the red centre on an old silver bus dubbed Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Along the way they meet an interesting assortment of Aussie characters.

The film was a landmark role for British actor Terrance Stamp, it was unlike any role he’d played before. While it also put Australian actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving on the international stage.