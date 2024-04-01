Set Educated: Screenwest to showcase WA industry opportunities

Screenwest is inviting Western Australians with transferable skills, particularly electricians, designers and accountants, to consider moving into the screen industry and take advantage of an unprecedented level of production and new job opportunities in Western Australia.

The team at Screenwest have partnered with national skills development organisation Screen Careers to deliver Set Educated, a brand new one-day workshop that provides an introduction to the screen industry and showcases what kind of crewing jobs are currently available in WA.

After a successful launch in Victoria and NSW, Set Educated is heading west to help aspiring WA screen workers break into the industry while also showing professionals from a range of industries – including hospitality, events, accounting, electricians, hair & makeup artists, fashion and construction how they can transfer their skills into the booming WA Screen industry.

Set Educated will include an overview of the screen industry, insights from professional WA crew members, an overview of how to get your foot in the door, ‘Meet the Employer’ industry round tables and networking opportunities.

“Our hope is that opportunities like Set Educated will attract new practitioners into the screen industry and help the State keep up with current production demands as well as sustain long term growth,” said Rikki Lea Bestall, Screenwest CEO.

“This one-day workshop is designed to equip aspiring screen professionals with the contacts and know how needed to take that leap into show business.”

Screen Careers is a not-for-profit national skills development organisation focusing on the careers of people who work below the line – the crew.

“We recognise that there’s a huge pool of people who would love to work in the screen industries but have little or no idea about jobs beyond producers, directors and writers. The jobs are out there, working in allied industries, with highly sought after skills,” said Denise Eriksen, Screen Careers Head of Training and Education.

“We’ll be introducing participants to a world of possibilities and providing them the knowledge they need to take their places on productions.”

Set Educated will take place in Perth on Saturday 4 May and is open to all interested practitioners regardless of their previous experience in the screen industry. Regional WA practitioners are encouraged to contact Screenwest. Tickets are $29 and are available from screencareers.com.au