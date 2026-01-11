Search
‘Sexistential’ from Robyn is one of the most anticipated records of 2026

Culture

Sexistential will be the new album from Robyn, as its sure to be one of the most anticipated new records of 2026.

Late last year Robyn returned with new jam Dopamine, and since then there’s been a series of great remixes of the tune. Now the Swedish artist has shared two more songs from her just announced upcoming ninth record.

First up is Talk to Me, another hit designed for the dance floor, complete with a dance routine that’s easy enough for the Tik Tok crowd.

Much more bold is the album’s title track Sexistential which may be the first pop song about having a child via IVF. Nobody else is making pop music like this.

The new record will feature nine tunes, and it will be the singer’s ninth album.

The tracks listing for the record is Really Real, Dopamine, Blow My Mind, Sucker For Love, It Don’t Mean A Thing, Talk To Me, Sexistential, Light Up and Into The Sun.

For the album Robyn has returned to working with producer Klas Åhlund who she collaborated with on her Body Talk and Honey records.

Robyn’s last album Honey came out in 2018, but since then she’s had heaps of appearances on other artists tunes including collaborations with Jamie XX, Gracie Abrams, Charli XCX and Yung Lean.

The singer began her career in the mid-1990s with hits like Show Me Love and Do You Know (What It Takes), which earned her international fame as a teen pop sensation.

However, Robyn later broke away from her major label to take creative control of her music, marking a major turning point in her career. Her 2005 album Robyn featured anew sound, she continued on with Body Talk series (2010) and Honey (2018).

The new record will be out on 27th March.

Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Haute and Freddie, Zee Machine, Kyle Alexander, Ladytron, Charlie Jeer, Toussaint Chiza and Reilly.
History

On This Gay Day | Steven Carrington was introduced on 'Dynasty'

0
The inclusion of a gay character in a major TV show was groundbreaking in the early 1980s.
Culture

Meow Meow, Abbe May, Noah Dillon, Katy Steele, Rachael Dease sign on for Bowie homage

0
If you love David Bowie, you'll love this offering that celebrates his music.
Culture

Erika Jayne has expanded her Australian ‘Pretty Mess’ DJ tour

0
The Perth show sold-out immediately, but you can still get tickets to her appearances in Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

Culture

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

