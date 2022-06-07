Shygirl releases Arca produced track ‘Come For Me’

UK-based experimental pop artist Shygirl shares the second offering from the upcoming record Nymph with Come For Me.

Produced by Arca, Come For Me is a broken-down dance track showcasing the various iterations of electronic dance music Shygirl cascades through on Nymph.

Throughout the song Shygirl reminds us how she has the power and the know-how to dominate and direct what’s going down; “Come when you’re called / Be easy if I take the lead” she says.

Come For Me follows the lead single from Nymph, Firefly, which arrived with visuals directed by Yasser Abubeker.

The 12-tracks of Nymph were created with a close-knit group of friends and previous collaborators including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Cosha, and as the aforementioned Arca, along with the producers Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom. Nymph reveals Shygirl’s inner self-reflection in experimental vocal tones and deconstructed dance melodies and exhibits a new level of intimacy and emotional depth in her songwriting.

Come For Me is out now.

