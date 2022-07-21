Shygirl shares ‘Coochie (a bedtime story)’ ahead of debut album ‘Nymph’

Experimental pop artist Shygirl shares the new single Coochie (a bedtime story).

Along with the new single comes a hallucinogenic, Samuel Ibram-directed video which sees Shygirl taking a ride on a seaside train by day and a neon-pink horse-drawn carriage by night.

Coochie (a bedtime story) follows the previously released singles Come For Me, produced by Arca, and Firefly, which arrived with visuals directed by Yasser Abubeker.

The 12-tracks of upcoming debut album Nymph were created with a close-knit group of friends and collaborators including Mura Masa, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, Cosha, and as previously mentioned Arca, along with the producers Noah Goldstein, Danny L Harle, BloodPop, Vegyn and Kingdom. Nymph reveals Shygirl’s inner self-reflection in experimental vocal tones and deconstructed dance melodies and exhibits a new level of intimacy and emotional depth in her songwriting.

Nymph follows Shygirl’s collaborations with FKA twigs on the Caprisongs track “papi bones” and with Mura Masa on his tracks “bbycakes” and “hollaback bitch” along with the late 2021 offering “Cleo,” which arrived with a Trinity Ellis-directed music video as well as a live performance of the track from Abbey Road Studio. Also in 2021, Shygirl shared the slowthai collaboration “BDE” and the self-directed Burberry-styled short film, Shygirl BLU, a live realisation of her universally-acclaimed ALIAS EP.

Since the ALIAS EP’s release, Shygirl has gone on to star in Burberry’s AW21 presentation, claim a coveted spot in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, grace the cover of multiple prestigious magazines including ES and V Magazine, and team up with Mura Masa to remix the Lady Gaga and Blackpink track Sour Candy for the praised Dawn of Chromatica remix album.

Coochie (a bedtime story) is out now.

Image: Angela Steps

