Sir Elton John shaken after mid-air jet emergency scare

Sir Elton John has been left slightly shaken after his private jet was forced to abort a flight to New York following a hydraulic failure.

The jet aborted it’s flight and returned to the UK but struggled to land due to high winds. The plane finally touched down on it’s third attempt at an emergency landing.

The 74 year old singer was travelling from Farnborough Airport in Hampshire to perform at a show in New York. It was an hour into the flight when the pilot decided to cancel. Fire crews were called out and the runway was cleared for the emergency landing.

Sir Elton still managed to make it to the show on time, catching another flight later in the day. He’s currently on his final ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ World Tour, and played New York’s legendary Madison Square Gardens on Tuesday.

The tour kicked off in 2018, and made it’s way to Perth in December 2019. The Covid-19 pandemic saw the tour go on hiatus for almost two years, but it resumed in January. It’s currently scheduled to run until July 2022.

During it’s hiatus the singer also had a hip replacement, and recorded a whole new album The Lockdown Sessions, which saw him return to the top of the charts thanks to the single Cold Heart, a creative collaboration with Dua Lipa and PNAU.

