Sky News urge Peter Dutton to “go big and bold” on gender

Sky news host Danica De Giorgio says Liberal leader Peter Dutton needs “Go big and bold” on the issue of gender identity in the lead up to the 2025 election.

“I’m shocked that’s he’s not going big and bold on this.” De Giorgio said on the Sunday night program Danica and James.

- Advertisement -

“Go big and bold and put an end to this utter madness, there are only two genders, it is immutable, you can’t change that, and it shocks me that politicians on all sides are dancing around this issue, out of fear of what?” De Giorgio asked.

Earlier this week after US President Donald Trump declared his government would only recognise people in the gender they were assigned at birth, and male and female were the only gender options, there was pressure of Liberal leader Peter Dutton to follow suite. He ruled out such a move.

Earlier this month Sky News has laid down a challenge to Dutton calling for him to come on the station and make a clear statement on his position on transgender rights.

De Giorgio said she disagreed with people who are transgender being able to change their documents without having surgery. In Western Australia people have not been required to undergo surgery since a 2011 High Court ruling.

While De Giorgio claims that all across Australia people can just walk into a government office and change their gender without consulting any medical personnel, but it is not an accurate description of the process in Western Australia.

While the WA government has recently removed the intrusive process of the WA Gender Board, applicant still need to see a medical professional before they can lodge paperwork to make adjustments to official documents.

Senator Dave Sharma.

The TV host’s comments followed on from an interview with senior Liberal member Dave Sharma who said the issue was on the agenda for the party.

Sharma said he only believed there were two genders, male and female, but the policy and laws around the issue was settled and not a priority for the coalition.

De Giorgio’s cohost James MacPherson said a lot of “ladies” would say their priority would be “the safety of our daughters and fairness in girl’s sport.”

Sharma said it was important that those issues were considered, but it didn’t need to be a headline policy when there were far more important issues to be addressed.

“In my view the policy on this is settled, I mean we’ve got guidelines on this in the Australian government that go back to 2013 when the Sex discrimination Act was amended. My view is if it’s not broke, don’t try and fix it.” Senator Sharma said.

The Liberal MP said he was watching what was happening in the USA with interest, but did not have any proposals to make changes in Australia.

“I think our priority in addressing people’s cost of living, power bills, grocery prices and electricity prices. Fundamentally the most important duty of a government is keeping people safe and giving them an opportunity to get ahead and that’s what we’ll be focusing on.” Sharma said.

Senator Jane Hume.

Earlier this week Sharma’s senate colleague Jane Hume had also spoken about the push for tight definitions of gender was not an issue being raised by the public or being discussed in the Liberal party.

During an appearance on Seven’s Sunrise program Hume also cited cost of living being the big issue for Australians.

“Donald Trump is going to create debate on a lot of issues around the world, this isn’t one I’m focused on.” Hume said. “It’s not an issue that’s come up in cabinet, it’s not an issue Peter Dutton has raised with me.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Earlier in the day Sky’s political editor Andrew Clennell had challenged the Prime Minister on his views on sex and gender during a sit-down interview.

The Prime Minister said he was interested in being respectful to people.

“What I have a view on is people should be respected.” Prime Minister Albanese responded to Clennell’s call for him to declare how many genders they were.

MacPherson said the Prime Minister had been disrespectful to Clennell by not giving a clear answer to the question, and also needed take a stand for “biology, truth and women’s rights”.

Earlier in the week De Giorgio appeared on the Andrew Bolt program voicing her opposition to recognising transgender women, urging Peter Dutton to make the issue a focus at the upcoming election.

“I think what has happened is over the year the left has really hijacked the debate, and they’ve turned it into a really warped ideology under the guise of tolerance and acceptance. Wanting to feel good about themselves due to sheer self-loathing.” De Giorgio said.

“This started when men started identifying as women and started going into female only spaces meaning that the rights of women and girls became absolutely useless.”

“If Peter Dutton really wants to put bold ideas on the table then this would be a great start.” De Giogrio argued.