Sophie McNeill nominates for preselection for The Greens

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Former journalist, author and researcher Sophie McNeill is just one of a number of high-profile people putting their hand up to be a candidate for The Greens at the 2025 state election.

McNeill is a multi-award-winning journalist. She has previously been an Investigative reporter for Four Corners and the ABC’s Middle East foreign correspondent.

She was twice awarded Australian Young TV Journalist of the Year and in 2010 won a Walkley for her investigation into the killing of five children in Afghanistan by Australian Special Forces soldiers. In 2015, she was nominated for a Walkley for her coverage of the Syrian refugee crisis.

McNeill previously worked as a reporter for ABC’s Foreign Correspondent and SBS’s Dateline and is a former host of triple j’s current affairs program Hack. In 2020 she published her first book We Can’t Say We Didn’t Know: Dispatches from an age of impunity. She left the ABC in 2020 to take up a researcher role for Human Rights Watch.

Nominations for The Greens ticket for the Legislative Council closed on Monday night with thirteen candidates putting their hand up. The party is expected to field six and polling suggests they could win up to four seats at the election.

The other nominees include the party’s sole incumbent MP Dr Brad Pettit, and former Greens MPs Tim Clifford and Diane Evers.

Youth justice advocate Megan Krakouer is also in the running, she’s had an increased public profile through her activist in relation to government’s handling of the Banksia Hill youth detention facility.

As previously reported, union official and former Transfolk of WA board member Alex Wallace is a contender, as is conservationist Sarah English. The other nominees are Jess Beckerling, Caroline Perks, Clint Uink, Feleicity Townsend, Theresa Moss and Christine Terrantroy.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.