Spectres denounce Wildcat player’s social media post

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

The Perth Wildcats were in damage control mode after becoming aware of their star player’s comment that the Pride Progress flag made him think of mental illnesses. His post was quickly deleted and late on Monday an apology was released via the club.

Perth’s LGBTIQA+ inclusive basketball team say while they acknowledge the apology, comments made by the sporting heroes that people look up to can be be significant, particularly for players who may be struggling with their sexuality or gender identity.

As Western Australia’s only LGBTQI+ basketball club, the the Spectres are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for people to enjoy playing basketball.

Perth Spectres Sport Leader and longtime Wildcats member, Brendon Entrekin, noted the comments that were made were particularly disappointing, coming from a high profile player in the prime of his career.

“After the success of last season’s inaugural NBL Pride round we know that visibility matters.”

“With only one openly gay male professional basketball player in the world, we still have a long way to go when it comes to removing stigma and barriers to participation.”

Perth Spectres Club Leader, Gabbii Tekai, noted that “it’s incumbent on all players to think about their comments and actions, and how this can affect marginalised communities. This is particularly relevant for elite athletes that are in the public eye.”

“The Perth Spectres are thankful for the Wildcats and the NBL taking swift action to investigate this matter, and reaffirming their support for inclusivity and diversity in basketball. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with the Wildcats in the coming season.”

The Perth Spectres provide a welcoming space for all members and friends of the LGBTQI community to participate in basketball, regardless of skill level. For further information visit www.perthspectres.club

OIP Staff

Do you need some support? If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from: QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people. DISCHARGED: [email protected] / discharged.asn.au

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks. Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au