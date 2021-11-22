Steps share black and white clip for ‘A Hundred Years of Winter’

Steps have shared another new video, A Hundred Years of Winter is the latest track from their album What The Future Holds Pt 2.

While summer is about to start in Australia, the song is well timed in their native Britain where the snow will soon start to fall.

The video sees the five members of the band singing about how you’ve got to persevere until the sun shines through. We couldn’t help notice that Ian ‘H’ Watkins is also wearing a fetching leather harness.

The song was written by Australian singer Darren Hayes and producer Walter Afanasieff.

Afanasieff has collaborated with a wide variety of artists and is behind many well known songs including Savage Garden’s Affirmation and The Animal Song, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You and Anytime You Need a Friend, Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson’s Beauty and the Beast, and Ricky Martin’s She Bangs.

The band recently kicked off their European tour and noted that next year will be their 25th anniversary, promising a big celebration is on the way.

The release of One Hundred Years of Winter includes multiple remixes including the F9 Remix, Shortland Club Mix which extend the track and transform it from a ballad to a thumping dance tune.

What The Future Holds Pt. 2 was released back in September. Spanning 15 tracks, the album includes 10 brand-new unheard songs and special stripped-back acoustic versions of previous singles.

The previous album from Steps,What The Future Holds Pt. 1 was their highest chart placing in two decades in Australia debuting at #26. In the UK the album went Silver within the first month of its release and was the most downloaded album over the Christmas period last year.

