Surrogacy bill passes the Legislative Assembly

New laws which update Western Australia’s laws around surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology have been passed by the Legislative Assembly.

The laws were passed with the support of government members and a handful of Liberal and National MPs who also voiced support. The laws were passed with 44 in favour and 4 members against.

Paul Hadfield-Ji from Rainbow Families welcomed the bills progress through the parliament saying it was a milestone for families in Western Australia.

“Today was such an incredible outcome with ART and Surrogacy Reform Bill being passed in the Lower House of Parliament 44 to 4. There has been extensive advocacy for many months now including meetings with MPs, running campaigns for support and raising media attention.” Hadfield-Jia said.

“For so many families like mine, this is more than just a vote. It is recognition, respect, and the hope of a fairer future in Western Australia.

“The Bill now moves to the Upper House. As this happens, we call on all Members of Parliament to engage in a respectful debate that maintains the dignity of families and children, and that puts equality for Western Australians at the heart of their words and actions.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone who has stood with us. We would not have reached this moment without the courage and commitment of so many. Thank you to everyone who has shared your stories, spoken with MPs, written campaign letters, engaged with the media, and stood with our community every step of the way.

“Your voices are powerful, and together we are making history.” Hadfield-Jia said.

The bill will now to progress to the Legislative Council where it is expected to face significantly more opposition with key Liberal members, One Nation and the Australian Christians expected to oppose the changes.

It’s guaranteed that some, if not all members of the Liberals will be opposed. The Australian Christians will be opposed, and it’s expected the two One Nation members will also vote against the bill.

That puts 16 Labor members on the government side, with the Nationals and Liberals teaming up with One Nation and Australian Christians with potentially 15 votes.

The remaining cross bench comprises Dr Brian Walker from Legalise Cannabis, four members of The Greens, and Amanda Dorn from the Animal Justice party.

The issue is being treated as a conscience vote by the major parties which means you potentially could see someone cross the floor or abstain on voting. But Labor will need to ensure cross-bench members are on board to pass the bill through the upper house.

When the Labor government previously attempted to change the laws in 2019 the debate got bogged down as Liberal upper-house MP Nick Goiran delivered an epic filibuster speech that ended up lasting 22 hours over multiple sitting days.

This time round there has been repeated calls for MPs to be respectful in their comments and contributions. Deputy Opposition leader Libby Mettam has been criticized for comparing the surrogacy legislation to laws agaisnt puppy farming, while Nationals MP Lauchlan Hunter called for mandatory criminal checks for people wanting to become parents.

This time round the discussions have had some very personal stories including Labor’s Stuart Aubrey who spoke about his experience as a gay man who until now could never really consider parenthood. While Housing Minister John Carey shared that he is the donor father of five children. Several other MPs shared that their own children, or in some cases grand children, had been born via IVF.