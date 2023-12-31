‘Survivor’ star Parvati Shallow is in a relationship with Mae Martin

Parvati Shallow, who found fame on the US version of the reality show Survivor has shared that she is in a new relationship with non-binary bisexual comedian Mae Martin.

The couple went public with their romance by posting a series of photos of them embracing in an instant photo booth.

“We here, we’re queer, Happy New Year”, Shallow wrote alongside the image.

Shallow has appeared on the reality series several times. She came sixth in the Cook Islands series, which was shot in 2006, and then returned to the franchise in 2008 and 2010. She was the overall winner of Survivor: Micronesia – Fans vs Favorites.

She was previously married to fellow Survivors alum John Fincher. The couple began dating in 2014 and wed three years later. They divorced in 2021 and share a daughter.

Martin is best known for starring in the television series Feel Good where they played a fictionalised version of themselves. Martin also appeared on the 2023 season of the UK show Taskmaster.

OIP Staff

