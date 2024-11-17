Suzi Quatro is touring Australia for the 40th time!

There’s no doubt that Australia loves Suzi Quatro, and that love is returned. The singer has announced her 40th tour of the nation and she’ll be playing a massive show at RAC Arena in 2025.

“Looking back on my career, 60 years now in the “biz”, and now my 40th tour of Australia, I still can’t believe it.

“Since my first time in 1974, with two tours that year, I totally fell head over heels for Australia, with the country and the people, everything about it” Quatro said.

“Australia and me? We just love each other, it has been this ongoing affair, and we should never get married! I will keep coming as long you will have me. It’s my second home.”

Quatro will play RAC Arena on Wednesday 22nd October.

Quatro topped the Australian charts in the 1970’s with hits including Can the Can, Devil Gate Drive and Stumblin’ In.

The enigmatic performer has sold over 55 million records, in fact, for a seven-year period in the 1970s she was featured in the British charts for an incredible 101 weeks.

She’s toured Australian many times over the decades, but as she’s told OUTinPerth in the past, she treats every tour like it might be her last outing, giving it her all.

Take a listen to our 2016 chat with Suzi Quatro.

Tickets for the show will be on sale soon.