Swedish singer Isak Danielson delivers ‘Desperate Guy’

News

Swedish singer Isak Danielson has shared a haunting new song called Desperate Guy.

It’s the latest in a series of singles the singer has released in 2024. He’s previously shared Afterparty, Sweat, and Afloat.

His latest offering has his trademark tender vocals and a haunting piano melody.

Danielson is playing live dates around Europe including shows in Stockholm, Paris, Copenhagen, Malmo and Gothenburg.

He first came to prominence in his native Sweden when appeared on their local version of The X Factor in 2012, where he placed third.

He’s gone on to release four albums of material and several EPs. In 2022 he collaborated with Irya Gmeyner on the track Say That Everything Will Be Alright which was included on the soundtrack to the hit Swedish TV series The Thin Blue Line.

Lifestyle

Cancer screening options available for LGBTQIA+ communities 

0
A roadmap to reduce your cancer risk.
Culture

The Melbourne Ska Orchestra are ready to party for their 21st

0
Catch them in Margaret River and Fremantle this weekend.
History

On This Gay Day | Cory Bernardi raised concerns about bestiality

0
The former Liberal politician resigned as a parliamentary secretary the following day.
News

An Australian version of 'Ghosts' is on the way

0
An Aussie couple is about the get more than they bargained for when they inherit a country estate.

Lifestyle

Culture

Relive the Limbo nightclub experience

0
Did you spend time at the legendary Perth venue?
