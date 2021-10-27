Take a listen to ‘Bubble gum’ from Quinn Christopherson

Quinn Christopherson has been hard at work since bursting onto the scene in 2019 when he won NPR’s Tiny Desk competition. Since then he has toured the US with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Shura, Portugal The Man and more and is now readying his highly anticipated debut album.

But before the album is released, Quinn is giving us the I Am Bubblegum EP, produced by Bullion, the founder of Deek Recordings. It’s described as a thoughtful and emotionally intuitive collection of songs.

Along with announcing the EP and the news of his label home of Play It Again Sam Records, he is also dropping new music in the form of the song Bubblegum, accompanied by a music video directed by frequent creative collaborator Emma Sheffer.

Quinn tells us “Bubblegum is about evolving and growing as a person. It should be celebrated to not know who you are. So often we’re pressured to nail down and define our identity, as if it’s something finite. However, who I am isn’t written in stone waiting for me to unearth it. Things change and that’s the point. Bubblegum chronicles some of my evolution as a person.”

Anticipation around the Ahtna Athabaskan and Iñupiaq singer-songwriter has been earned with his previously released singles Erase Me, and Raedeen. In his music, Quinn addresses his childhood and his role as a transgender Indigenous person navigating Alaska’s social landscape through his music.

He’s definitely an artist to look out for in 2022.

