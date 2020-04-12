The cast of ‘The Nanny’ reunite for pandemic performance

Screen,Tv | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Twenty seven years after their first appeared on our TV screens the cast of The Nanny have reunited for a special pandemic performance.

The actors got together for a Zoom call where they recreated the show’s first episode. The online read-through of the pilot script not only included the starts of the show, they also brought back all the supporting actors who were in the original episode too.

Fran Drescher reprised her role as Queens native Fran Fine. Charles Shaughnessy returned as Maxwell Sheffield, Daniel Davis as butler Niles and Lauren Lane his nemesis C.C. Babcock.

The show’s child actors Nicholle Tom who plays Maggie Sheffield), Benjamin Salisbury who plays Brighton Sheffield, and Madeline Zima, as youngest daughter Grace Sheffield, are all grown up now.

Also in the read through are DeeDee Rescher (Dottie) Rachel Chagall (Val) and Jonathan Penner (Danny). Series co-creator, and Drescher’s ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, was there too. Composer Ann Hampton Callaway even dials in to perform the show’s iconic theme song.

Watch the cast of The Nanny reunite.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.