The faces of Perth’s LGBTIQA+ communities appear in Yagan Square

The faces of members of Western Australia’s diverse gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and asexual communities will be appearing on the giant screen in Yagan Square throughout Pride Month.

The state’s annual PrideFEST officially began today and the events calendar for 2021 is one of the most action packed the festival has ever seen. Alongside the popular large scale events of Fairday and the Pride Parade, there’s a whole range of activities from discussions, art events, meet ups, theatre and sporting activities.

One of the big projects Pride WA have created this year is a series of photographs of local community members showing the huge diversity in within the LGBTIQA+ communities.

The images have been published in a special book to celebrate our community, but there’s also appearing on the giant screen in Yagan Square every day of PrideFEST.

One of the couples captured by the project is respected Indigenous elder Jim Morrison and his partner Keith.

Mr Bear Perth 2020 Mitch Bertolini was in Yagan Square to see his picture appear on the screen, recreating the pose he has in the book.

The book explores what this year’s festival theme of R.E.S.P.E.C.T means to different members of the LGBTIQA+ community.

OIP Staff , Yagan Square Photos Choon Tan.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au