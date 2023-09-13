The final season of ‘Sex Education’ is coming soon

The trailer for the final season of Sex Education has arrived and there’s a lot to unpack.

There’s no more Moordale Secondary School, and Otis and his friends have to adjust to a new life at Cavendish Six Form College, and on top of that he has to adjust to a long distance relationship with Maeve who has gone to study in the USA.

Most of the popular cast are back for the final season. Asa Butterfield and Emma McKay are onboard as Otis and Maeve and Ncuti Gatwa returns as best friend Eric. Connor Swindells is back as Adam Goff, and Kedar Williams-Stirling continues swimming champion Adam’s journey.

Aimee-Lou Wood returns as Aimee, and Mimi Keene is back a Ruby, but the rest of her Untouchables clique is gone, as is quirky character and erotica fiction author Lily Iglehart played by Tanya Reynolds.

The action packed trailer gives an idea of what’s to come including moments of sexting, hookups, manscaping challenges, sex toys, babies, boobs, romance, gender euphoria, make-ups, break-ups and and so much sex therapy.

Dan Levy joins the cast as a lecturer at Maeve’s US college.

There’s not long to wait, it arrives on Netflix on September 21.

