Timothee Chalamet & Armie Hammer back for Call Me By Your Name sequel

Director Luca Guadagnino has confirmed that the stars of his beloved 2017 film Call Me By Your Name will be returning for the much anticipated sequel.

Guadagnino has been feeding talk of a sequel since the original film debuted three years ago, and the author of the book on which the film is based – Andre Aciman – released his follow up Find Me in 2018.

Speaking to La Repubblica magazine, Guadagnino has confirmed stars Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer have signed on for another chapter of Elio and Oliver’s love story.

“Before coronavirus, I had a trip to the United States to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to say, to talk about the second part,” Guadagnino told the Italian publication.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel it. Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbard, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie.”

Aciman’s Find Me picks up about two decades after the events of Call Me By Your Name, with Elio and Oliver living separate lives in Paris and the United States respectively.

Guadagnino’s second film may not take the characters on the same journey as the novels, so expect fans will be clamouring for more details of the sequel in the months to come.

