TIN releases steamy music video for ‘Sex, Cologne & Cigarettes’

Australian pop singer songwriter, TIN, has just dropped the titular music video for his new EP Sex, Cologne & Cigarettes.

The EP follows a handful of releases last year including the hard-hitting diss track Weasel and a remix of his 2021 Pride Month release Firm.

Sex, Cologne & Cigarettes accounts what was meant to be a quiet night out but resulting in a one night stand and the music video has every detail depicted.

“After a big night out, I woke up and my first thought was that I smelled like a friend of mine who’d always smell like sex, cologne and cigarettes. At the time I had just started working with my now partner, Lostchild, and this was the first song we did together and to finally release it is really completing something for us.”

In the video, TIN and a sexy Chilean man meet with a drunken kiss in a bar leading to mischief including a steamy shower scene. Set in Melbourne institution, Sircuit Bar, this location is a venue that TIN knows all too well as it was his regular when living in Melbourne.

“I knew that I wanted this song to be hot and heavy so I committed to shooting a nude scene as my goal to help me lose my COVID weight. To get to shoot it in one of my favourite venues at which I’ve so many memories was pretty unreal. Most of my friends who were extras in the video have actually been partying with me there

several times!”

TIN’s new EP is about his misadventures of being a heartbreaking party boy and the title says it all. Sex, Cologne & Cigarettes is now available to watch at www.tinofficialmusic.com and to hear on all streaming services.

Source: Media Release Image: ALEX @ DECAFPHOTOG

