Tina Arena announces new music arriving next week and shares single title

Tina Arena has shared that she’ll have a new tune to share with fans in just a week’s time.

Arena teased fans with the announcement, sharing an image of a Scrabble game to her social media channels and asking them to guess the name of the new tune.

The letter S was on already on the board, and the additional letters were E, M, O, N, U, H, T, L.

As there was a book about The Beatles in the background some fans thought it might be a clue, expecting the singer to announce a cover version from the iconic band.

Today Arena revealed the track’s title, posting a video that showed her creating the word – HOUSE, while a short snippet of the song played in the background.

Scrabble nerds however will note that she would have scored more points if she’d named her new song Lemons, Melons or Solemn.

The track follows Arena’s last release of original material the single Church which was released in 2021. The same year she shared a live cover version of Kate Bush’s This Woman’s Work. The singer’s last English language album was 2015’s Eleven, but since then she’s brough out a Greatest Hits compilation in 2017 and a French language album the following year.

OIP Staff

