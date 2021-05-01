Tina Arena returns with new tune ‘Church’ as her Australian tour kicks off

Tina Arena has released her new single Church ahead of her Australian tour getting underway.

It’s the singers first new English language release in 5 years and the track was written alongside collaborators Mattias Lindblom, Tania Doko and

Michael Zlanabitnig.

The song was recorded in with some close friends in a tiny church in Sweden, with ex-Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor lending his talents to the track.

The single is one of several Arena plans on releasing in 2021. She’ll begin her tour of the country on Sunday night in Brisbane before heading to Sydney, Gold coast, Adelaide and Melbourne. Arena will play RAC Arena in Perth on 22nd May, before heading to Wollangong and three shows in Canberra.

The song comes with a stunning video directed by Matt Sharp.

